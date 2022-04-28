Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 67th Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is set to kick off this Sunday. The date is one of the big changes made to the parade, which hasn’t happened in the traditional sense since 2019.
Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five days earlier than usual.
When the Kentucky Derby Festival brought the parade to the people last year, they learned that it might be more accessible over the weekend.
The theme this year is “Loving Louisville.” Parade participants will decorate their units with everything they love about Louisville.
”After the past couple of years and everything we’ve been through, what our community has been through, we really wanted to celebrate the city,” KDF spokeswoman Aimee Boyd said. “So this year’s theme is ‘Loving Louisville.’ We’re celebrating everything about Louisville, so the city of Louisville is our grand marshal this year.”
The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It will start at Campbell Street and march west on Broadway for 17 blocks, lasting around two hours.
Streets will close starting at 1 p.m., so residents heading downtown on Sunday might want to go in the morning.
Guests are allowed to come early and get a seat along the route, or they can pay for a bleacher seat.
For people who can’t make it to the parade in person, the parade will be broadcast live right here on WAVE. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. and will follow the whole parade from beginning to end.
A full list of road closures can be found below:
From 1 p.m. to end of parade:
- Entrance to Goodwill (secure driveway)
- Vine Street at Lampton Street
- Vine Street at Breckinridge Street
- Vine Street at Exit from Air Pollution Control
- Vine Street at Exit from LMPD
- Vine Street at alley north of Equestrian Lot
- Brent Street past the entrance to The Cafe
- Stoneware Alley at Vine Street
- Stoneware Alley at Barret Avenue
- Broadway at St. Anthony Place
- Broadway at Baxter Avenue
- Broadway - Fire Lane from Barret to Baxter
- Broadway at Exit from parking lot to Mercy Way
- Gray Street at Jackson Street
- Gray Street at Preston Street
- Campbell at Maker Alley
- Broadway at Campbell Street (south side)
- Logan Street at Finzer
- 9th at Kentucky Street (north bound only)
From 2:30 p.m. to end of parade:
- Barret Avenue at Mercy Way
- Barret Avenue at St. Anthony’s Place
- Barret Avenue at Diamond’s Drive Way
- Alley at Rubel Park, Southwest corner block access to Barret Avenue, both ends
- Swan Street at Lampton Street
- Campbell at Gray Street
- Cawthon Street at 8th Street
- Breckinridge Street at 8th Street
- Broadway at Campbell Street (north side)
- E Pin Alley at Jackson Street
- Broadway at Shelby Street
- Broadway at Clay Street
- Broadway at Hancock Street
- Broadway at Jackson Street
- Broadway at Preston Street (north side)
- Broadway at Preston Street (south side)
- Broadway at Floyd Street (north side)
- Broadway at Floyd Street (south side)
- Broadway at Brook Street (north side)
- Broadway at Brook Street (south side)
- Broadway at 1st Street
- Broadway at 2nd Street
- Broadway at 3rd Street
- Broadway at 4th Street (south side - recovery 4)
- Broadway at 5th Street
- Broadway at 6th Street
- Broadway at 7th Street
- Broadway at 8th Street
- Broadway at 9th Street (set up bike rack)
- Broadway at 12th Street
- I-65 North ramp to Brook Street
- Logan Street at Breckinridge Street
- Shelby Street at Chestnut Street
- Clay Street at Breckinridge Street
- Clay Street at Gray Street
- Clay Street at Jacob Street
- Hancock Street at Breckinridge Street
- Hancock Street at Gray Street
- Hancock Street at Jacob Street
- Jackson Street at Jacob Street
- Jackson Street at Breckinridge Street
- Preston Street at Gray Street
- Floyd Street at Breckinridge Street
- Floyd Street at Gray Street
- Floyd Street at Jacob Street
- Brook Street at College Street
- Brook Street at Breckinridge Street
- 1st Street at Gray Street
- 2nd Street at Chestnut Street
- 2nd Street at Breckinridge Street
- 2nd Street at Jacob Street
- 3rd Street at Chestnut Street
- 4th Street at Chestnut Street
- 4th Street at York Street
- 4th Street at Breckinridge Street
- 5th Street at York Street
- 5th Street at Breckinridge Street
- 6th Street at Chestnut Street
- 7th Street at Breckinridge Street
- 7th Street at York Street
- 8th Street at Chestnut Street
- Roy Wilkins Avenue at Chestnut Street
- Magazine at 8th Street
