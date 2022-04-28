Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 67th Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is set to kick off this Sunday. The date is one of the big changes made to the parade, which hasn’t happened in the traditional sense since 2019.

Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five days earlier than usual.

When the Kentucky Derby Festival brought the parade to the people last year, they learned that it might be more accessible over the weekend.

The theme this year is “Loving Louisville.” Parade participants will decorate their units with everything they love about Louisville.

”After the past couple of years and everything we’ve been through, what our community has been through, we really wanted to celebrate the city,” KDF spokeswoman Aimee Boyd said. “So this year’s theme is ‘Loving Louisville.’ We’re celebrating everything about Louisville, so the city of Louisville is our grand marshal this year.”

The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It will start at Campbell Street and march west on Broadway for 17 blocks, lasting around two hours.

Streets will close starting at 1 p.m., so residents heading downtown on Sunday might want to go in the morning.

Guests are allowed to come early and get a seat along the route, or they can pay for a bleacher seat.

For people who can’t make it to the parade in person, the parade will be broadcast live right here on WAVE. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. and will follow the whole parade from beginning to end.

A full list of road closures can be found below:

From 1 p.m. to end of parade:

Entrance to Goodwill (secure driveway)

Vine Street at Lampton Street

Vine Street at Breckinridge Street

Vine Street at Exit from Air Pollution Control

Vine Street at Exit from LMPD

Vine Street at alley north of Equestrian Lot

Brent Street past the entrance to The Cafe

Stoneware Alley at Vine Street

Stoneware Alley at Barret Avenue

Broadway at St. Anthony Place

Broadway at Baxter Avenue

Broadway - Fire Lane from Barret to Baxter

Broadway at Exit from parking lot to Mercy Way

Gray Street at Jackson Street

Gray Street at Preston Street

Campbell at Maker Alley

Broadway at Campbell Street (south side)

Logan Street at Finzer

9th at Kentucky Street (north bound only)

From 2:30 p.m. to end of parade:

Barret Avenue at Mercy Way

Barret Avenue at St. Anthony’s Place

Barret Avenue at Diamond’s Drive Way

Alley at Rubel Park, Southwest corner block access to Barret Avenue, both ends

Swan Street at Lampton Street

Campbell at Gray Street

Cawthon Street at 8th Street

Breckinridge Street at 8th Street

Broadway at Campbell Street (north side)

E Pin Alley at Jackson Street

Broadway at Shelby Street

Broadway at Clay Street

Broadway at Hancock Street

Broadway at Jackson Street

Broadway at Preston Street (north side)

Broadway at Preston Street (south side)

Broadway at Floyd Street (north side)

Broadway at Floyd Street (south side)

Broadway at Brook Street (north side)

Broadway at Brook Street (south side)

Broadway at 1st Street

Broadway at 2nd Street

Broadway at 3rd Street

Broadway at 4th Street (south side - recovery 4)

Broadway at 5th Street

Broadway at 6th Street

Broadway at 7th Street

Broadway at 8th Street

Broadway at 9th Street (set up bike rack)

Broadway at 12th Street

I-65 North ramp to Brook Street

Logan Street at Breckinridge Street

Shelby Street at Chestnut Street

Clay Street at Breckinridge Street

Clay Street at Gray Street

Clay Street at Jacob Street

Hancock Street at Breckinridge Street

Hancock Street at Gray Street

Hancock Street at Jacob Street

Jackson Street at Jacob Street

Jackson Street at Breckinridge Street

Preston Street at Gray Street

Floyd Street at Breckinridge Street

Floyd Street at Gray Street

Floyd Street at Jacob Street

Brook Street at College Street

Brook Street at Breckinridge Street

1st Street at Gray Street

2nd Street at Chestnut Street

2nd Street at Breckinridge Street

2nd Street at Jacob Street

3rd Street at Chestnut Street

4th Street at Chestnut Street

4th Street at York Street

4th Street at Breckinridge Street

5th Street at York Street

5th Street at Breckinridge Street

6th Street at Chestnut Street

7th Street at Breckinridge Street

7th Street at York Street

8th Street at Chestnut Street

Roy Wilkins Avenue at Chestnut Street

Magazine at 8th Street

