Louisville mothers concerned over baby formula shortage; pediatrician offers options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in February, a handful of popular baby formula brands were recalled after a baby died.

Two months later, the market doesn’t appear to have recovered. Even before the recall, parents were reporting formula shortages, and now, some say the shortages are worse.

Merideth Booth, a Louisville mother, gave birth six weeks early. Her daughter, Mariah, had to spend 20 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

As a result, Booth and Mariah weren’t allowed regular visits to bond, and Booth’s milk production suffered.

“I produced milk for about two weeks, and I think she latched maybe seven times during that time,” Booth said.

Booth knew she would soon have to turn to baby formula to feed her daughter. Because of Mariah’s premature status, she was prescribed a specialized high-calorie formula.

Three months after her birth, Booth began struggling to find that formula.

“It was terrifying,” Booth said. “I would have to get off work, and I called it ‘hunting for formula.’”

“I was receiving WIC benefits,” Booth added, “and the prices–you know, the store brand is cheaper and that would of course go first–so then you’re stuck with maybe the organic formula, which is probably better, but I just couldn’t afford it.”

In a handful of Louisville stores on Tuesday evening, the shelves weren’t well-stocked, but there were a few options available. Some stores placed purchase limits on baby formula, allowing customers to leave with just four or five cans.

Norton Children’s Medical Group pediatrician Dr. Heather Felton said for parents who don’t need specialized formula, “most brands of formula are very similar to each other, and it is okay to switch from one brand to another.”

Dr. Felton stressed that finding formula is important, however, and other common milk products will not suffice. They could even harm your baby.

“I don’t recommend starting any kind of cow’s milk, Lactaid, soy milk, anything other than formula or breast milk until the baby’s one [year old],” Felton said. “[That milk] can actually block the body’s ability to absorb iron, and it can also cause micro-bleeding in the intestines.”

Felton’s number-one recommendation as a pediatrician is that concerned parents speak to their pediatricians.

For Mariah and her worried mother, Booth said the solution was to ditch formula altogether and rely on donor breast milk.

“It’s helped tremendously,” Booth said. “She’s quadrupled her weight. She’s hitting all her milestones. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Dr. Felton agrees that donor breast milk is a safe and healthful option for many babies, as long as the parent consults with a pediatrician beforehand. The pediatrician can direct the parent to a certified donor bank that has verified the safety of the breast milk.

“This is milk that is screened ahead of time, so that you know it is safe for your baby,” Felton said.

