Louisville Slugger making pink bats for pros to swing on Mother’s Day

Major League Baseball players will be sporting pink bats on Mother’s Day for breast cancer awareness, thanks to Louisville Slugger.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major League Baseball players will be sporting pink bats on Mother’s Day for breast cancer awareness, thanks to Louisville Slugger.

On Thursday, Louisville Slugger placed the finishing touches for the new pink bats which will be used for the “Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer” initiative, launched by Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger in 2006.

“When we first started in 2006, the idea was just to make bats for players to use on the field,” Rick Redman with the Louisville Slugger Museum said. “But the public came to us and said, ‘That is so cool, we want to support the cause.’”

Bats will be used by MLB stars during Mother’s Day games by some famous faces, including former UofL Baseball stars and Los Angeles Dodger Will Smith, Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall Texas Rangers’ Nick Solak, and Chicago White Sox’s Adam Engel among many others.

Louisville Slugger said bats are being made for more than 100 MLB players this year.

Miniature pink bats will also be sold to the public by the Louisville Slugger Museum, with proceeds going to charities supporting the fight against breast cancer. For more information, visit the Louisville Slugger Museum online store.

