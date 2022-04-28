Man believed involved in kidnapping leads police on multi-state pursuit

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police agencies from Kentucky and Indiana were involved in an early morning pursuit that went from one state into the other.

According to Indiana State Police, around 1 a.m. were alerted that Kentucky State Police troopers were in pursuit of a Toyota passenger car involved in an armed kidnapping. The pursuit started at the 117 mile marker in Bullitt County and headed north on Interstate 65 before crossing into Clark County, Indiana.

ISP said the Toyota got off I-65 at the Salem exit (exit 7) and was on State Road 60 for a short time before heading north on US 31. The car ran over stop sticks deployed by ISP, but continued into Henryville where it turned onto a dead-end road and was blocked in by officers.

The driver, Jordan W. Rummage, 40, of New Albany, was arrested and charged with criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of marijuana. The passenger, Nichole Pearce, 40, of Louisville, was also arrested. She was wanted on an outstanding Indiana warrant from Clark County.

ISP said no weapon was found inside the Toyota or on either person.

Rummage and Pearce, who police believe are boyfriend and girlfriend, were booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville.

Additional charges could be filed against them by KSP.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.