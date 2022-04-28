Man dies after shooting on W. Jefferson St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the persons involved in a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson. LMPD says officers called to the location found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he died from his wounds. His name has not been released.

No arrests has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.