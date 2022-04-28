Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man dies after shooting on W. Jefferson St.

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the persons involved in a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson. LMPD says officers called to the location found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he died from his wounds. His name has not been released.

No arrests has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Increasing clouds today ahead of weekend rain
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday Update April 28th, 2022
Kenny Klein, Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Louisville and Sports...
UofL SID Kenny Klein announces retirement
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour