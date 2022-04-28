Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Public Works collecting storm debris through end of April

Storm debris
Storm debris(Source: WVUE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of Jefferson County affected by the April 9 tornado can drop off storm debris and waste for free at select locations.

Metro Public Works announced five locations will be collecting tree debris and bulky waste from storm damage.

Collection will take place from April 15 through April 30 and may be extended if necessary.

According to Public Works, tree debris will need to be separated from other waste in order for it to be composted.

Residents can drop off storm debris from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

  • Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)
  • Charlie Vettiner Park, 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road (by disc golf course)
  • Fern Creek Park, 8703 Ferndale Road
  • Highview Park, 7120 Briscoe Lane
  • Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

Yard waste being collected curbside must follow the regular guidelines, including limbs trimmed to less than four feet long and less than two inches in diameter, and must be collected in a container or paper bag tied into bundles weighing less than 80 pounds.

For more information, visit Louisville Metro Public Works’ website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

