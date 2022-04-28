Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

New Albany landmark moved, to be replaced by new coffee shop and bank

The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse in New Albany was moved from its original location to a new one...
The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse in New Albany was moved from its original location to a new one just down the road.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic New Albany landmark from the mid-nineteenth century has been moved to make space for new developments.

The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has changed hands several times throughout the years, but it has always remained in the same location, until now. It was picked up and moved from the spot where it had been since roughly 1860. The farmhouse was built by William Smith, the son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith. It was sold to the Phillips family in 1941, and then to Northside Church in 2000, which owned the land it sat on until recently.

Amanda Frey, the Phillips’ granddaughter, was on hand Thursday to witness the house’s move to its new location, which was still visible from Charlestown Road.

“It hit me pretty hard this morning,” Frey said. “It came around the corner on Charlestown Road, and had already been moved a little bit, and then I saw (my grandparents’) names on the side of the house. I’m not going to lie. I cried a lot.”

Hogan hired a company to move the home after the public showed a desire to conserve the house.

“I think with the world (my kids) going to grow up in using so much science and math, it’s so cool to see that implemented,” Stith said. “I’m probably the wrong person to be explaining a lot of it, but we did our best.”

Frey said the relocation of the house is something her grandparents would not have approved of, but she understands given the area’s inevitable development.

“We recently lost both of them, so they did not know about any of this,” said Frey, “which I think is for the best, but they would be thrilled that it is being moved and saved.”

Hogan Real Estate will now develop the property and build a Starbucks and a German American Bank, with the development expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

Parents got their last chance to ask district leaders questions about the plan in-person...
JCPS hosts final planned public meeting about new school assignment plan
With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track...
Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
ISP to take part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day