New Albany landmark moved, to be replaced by new coffee shop and bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic New Albany landmark from the mid-nineteenth century has been moved to make space for new developments.

The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has changed hands several times throughout the years, but it has always remained in the same location, until now. It was picked up and moved from the spot where it had been since roughly 1860. The farmhouse was built by William Smith, the son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith. It was sold to the Phillips family in 1941, and then to Northside Church in 2000, which owned the land it sat on until recently.

Amanda Frey, the Phillips’ granddaughter, was on hand Thursday to witness the house’s move to its new location, which was still visible from Charlestown Road.

“It hit me pretty hard this morning,” Frey said. “It came around the corner on Charlestown Road, and had already been moved a little bit, and then I saw (my grandparents’) names on the side of the house. I’m not going to lie. I cried a lot.”

Hogan hired a company to move the home after the public showed a desire to conserve the house.

Frey said the relocation of the house is something her grandparents would not have approved of, but she understands given the area’s inevitable development.

“We recently lost both of them, so they did not know about any of this,” said Frey, “which I think is for the best, but they would be thrilled that it is being moved and saved.”

Hogan Real Estate will now develop the property and build a Starbucks and a German American Bank, with the development expected to be completed by the end of the year.

