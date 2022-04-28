Old Louisville homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman shot to death last week by her boyfriend has been released.

Ranna Bowen, 49, of Louisville, died April 21 after being shot in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street.

Louisville Metro police said Bowen had been shot in the head.

LMPD has charged Anthony Bedford in connection with Bowen’s death. Bedford is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance charges.

