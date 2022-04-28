Contact Troubleshooters
Old Louisville homicide victim identified

Police were called to the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 7:30 a.m., April 21, 2022, on...
Police were called to the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 7:30 a.m., April 21, 2022, on reports of a shooting in the area.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman shot to death last week by her boyfriend has been released.

Ranna Bowen, 49, of Louisville, died April 21 after being shot in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street.

Louisville Metro police said Bowen had been shot in the head.

LMPD has charged Anthony Bedford in connection with Bowen’s death. Bedford is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance charges.

