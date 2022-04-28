Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child.

Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday.

Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside her house April 23.

The woman was taken to the hospital two days later for medical complications where she lost her child.

The victim was four months pregnant, WAFB reported.

Carter was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

