Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to his internet search history, Quintez Brown, the accused gunman who allegedly shot at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his office in February, also looked up information on Republican candidate Bill Dieruf on the day of the shooting.

Greenberg, a Democrat, was in his Butchertown office with his employees on Valentine’s Day when he said a gunman opened fire. No one was hurt, but a bullet pierced Greenberg’s sweater. Brown was apprehended about a mile away from the shooting site, armed with a gun and several magazines.

He was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment. Brown was then released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on home incarceration after the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Brown’s $100,000 cash bond.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown a few weeks later, on March 28. He pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court on April 4, prior to his federal indictment on April 6.

In a hearing on April 15, federal prosecutors revealed further details about Brown’s case, including his gun purchase history and web search history for Greenberg’s home and business addresses. Prosecutors claimed evidence showed he rode a Lyft to Greenberg’s home carrying a gun the day before the Butchertown shooting. A few minutes later, he looked up how to empty a backward loaded bullet on his phone. He then searched for a gun store close to Greenberg’s house.

More of Brown’s internet search logs, which were unsealed by a federal judge, show that on the day of the shooting at Greenberg’s office, he also looked up Dieruf, who is currently the mayor of Jeffersontown.

According to the logs, Brown Googled “j town mayor office” and spent several minutes on Dieruf’s Instagram page.

“As mayor for the past 11 years, I’m sure my name has been Googled many times for various reasons,” Dieruf said in a statement. “It doesn’t change my daily life or the way I run the city. I have been aware that Quintez Brown had searched my name on his computer since the FBI reviewed his Internet search history following the February incident. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders and I met with FBI agents then regarding what they found and were told the information was confidential because of the ongoing investigation.”

Dieruf spoke with WAVE News shortly after issuing his statement. He said despite knowing that he’d been searched by Brown, he never took out any extra security.

“There are people who have lost their lives, so just because I was Googled doesn’t mean that that was as serious as a mother who lost her child,” Dieruf said.

Brown is still in federal custody. A judge is expected to issue a written decision on his detention before May 5.

