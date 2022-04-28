Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say

The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west of Richmond, for a report of an ongoing domestic situation.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Madison County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home in the 1000 block of Mule Shed Lane, west of Richmond, for a report of an ongoing domestic situation.

We’re told the situation started when Tommy Edington, who had a protective order against him, went to his estranged wife’s home, armed with a shotgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman, Amanda Edington, was inside the home with two other men, her son James Spicer and friend Hogan Rose.

The sheriff’s office says Amanda saw her estranged husband coming up to the home with the gun. She and the two men went into the master bedroom, locked the door, then locked themselves in the bathroom of that master bedroom.

The sheriff’s office says Tommy Edington kicked open a door to get inside the house and then fired his shotgun into the master bedroom door. Hogan then went out into the master bedroom and started firing back. Tommy Edington and Rose both sustained gunshot wounds.

As the husband was reloading his shotgun, Rose and Spicer escaped the home. As the wife was trying to escape, the husband grabbed her and barricaded himself in a room with her.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office says Tommy Edington surrendered without incident and Amanda Edington was not hurt.

Rose was treated and released from Baptist Health Richmond.

Tommy Edington was taken to UK Hospital. The sheriff’s office says his condition is not known, but his injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says he is facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DV and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi
The suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Hines, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police...
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

Latest News

(R) - Mike Sodrel, (R) - Erin Houchin
What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
“Loving Louisville” is what all the floats in the parade will be representing.
KDF Pegasus Parade preparations underway
Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
Southern Indiana primary election races and candidates
A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and beginning a...
Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration