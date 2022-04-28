Troubleshooters: Lack of work on Buechel Bypass bridge infuriating drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lane of the Buechel Bypass bridge has been closed for more than a year to make room for repairs, but drivers who emailed the WAVE Troubleshooters claimed they have not seen any work being done.

State records show the bridge needs a critical safety repair.

“Since this thing has been closed, they repaved the whole road, and I thought, ‘well hell, something is getting done,’ but that was six months ago,” Stephen French told WAVE.

Every morning, French said, he sees traffic back up as drivers try to switch lanes to cross the Buechel Bypass bridge. It carries 12,000 cars per day.

“After a year of this traffic backing up, during rush hour all the way to Breckenridge Lane, I kinda got curious about it why somebody’s not doing their job,” he said.

He said he is frustrated with the lack of work, and worries about what might happen if any type of emergency crews need to cross the bridge.

“I’m really worried about the fire department right here and if they need to get to my neighborhood, because if there’s a train blocking the tracks right there, they’ve got to go this way,” French said.

Firefighters with Beuchel Fire are also concerned.

“It started as something we’d thought would be a really quick fix and here we are eight or nine months into it,” Beuchel Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Youdis said. “During rush hour traffic, that road being narrowed down to one lane, in some instances, that can really hamper our response time.”

During an emergency, he said each and every minute counts.

“The folks who call, they’re waiting on us, and our number one priority other than life safety is getting there quick,” Youdis said.

Neither French nor Youdis had seen the images that supported the state engineer’s decision to close the lane on Buechel Bypass, and as it turns out, what’s holding the bridge together is crumbling. In February 2021, a bridge inspector discovered a rusted plate supporting a roller. The concrete that is holding it up is eroding. In a year, it lost three inches of support.

“From the picture you showed me, it really looks unsafe really,” French said. “I can’t believe they left one lane open.”

The lane was ordered closed by the state on the same day as the inspection. However, because the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s property, the planning for its repairs has taken months.

WAVE requested state and railroad correspondence. According to the emails released by the state, 142 days passed between the state’s initial email with preliminary plans and Norfolk Southern’s first emailed response.

On Jan. 18, 2022, the state sent an email to Norfolk Southern’s engineer, asking, “Could you please give me a call as soon as practical about this one? The bridge engineers are getting real anxious about this one so I want to see what I can do to get this one to construction.”

According to a Norfolk Southern representative, the project is on track.

Meanwhile, French will just keep watching traffic, frustrated by the lack of work.

“All these cars coming up this lane are going to try to sneak over into the other lane, a lot of times it’s a lot worse than that,” he said. “It’s not acceptable. I worked my whole life, never missed a day, never was late.”

Contractor bids for the Buechel Bypass bridge project were due on April 28. There has not yet been a contract awarded.

