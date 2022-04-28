Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Tucson couple pays tuition for first two years of university or trade school for entire class at South Tucson elementary school

Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two...
Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two years of tuition of a university or trade school paid for.(Mission View Facebook)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two years of tuition of a university or trade school paid for.

Owners of Tucson Iron and Metal, Gary and Tandy Kippur, chose to help children attending the elementary school that is near their scrap metal yard. Gary Kippur saw other businesses commit to higher education for children and thought about providing a similar program locally for a long time. He said, “when a child is in the fourth grade, it’s the ideal time to show them what educational options are possible to them and to show them that the community cares for them.”

Tucson Iron and Metal says they chose the students of Mission View Elementary because the school already has a program in place in which the kids set their own goals. The students keep data binders so that they are accountable to themselves. With this program, the students review themselves in the teacher-parent conferences and show their parents their accomplishments and also where there is room for improvement. Tandy Kippur said, “we like this program because there is clear goal setting and expectations coming from the kids and it seems a perfect fit.”

Andrea Kippur, the Kippurs’ daughter says, “Tucson Iron and Metal has committed to paying the equivalent of two years’ tuition at Pima Community College for each of the thirty-eight fourth graders at Mission View Elementary. There are no GPA minimums to earn the scholarship. The only requirements are that the student graduate from high school and go to an accredited higher education school, which could be a university, community college or trade school. We feel this will open many avenues for the students to succeed.”

The students in this fourth grade class will be the first in their families to receive a secondary education.

“The Kippur family and the Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona are hopeful that by setting this example, others will be motivated to follow in their footsteps and consider similar investments in education to benefit the community,” says Graham Hoffman, President and CEO, Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona.

If you are interested in establishing a fund for the next class of fourth graders at Mission View Elementary, contact Graham Hoffman (graham@jcftucson.org) and they can establish a new fund for the class of 2031 (and subsequent classes as well). Donations to the Tucson Iron and Metal Fund for Higher Education for the class of 2030 can be accepted at https://jcftucson.org/donate-1/.

A formal check presentation is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi
The suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Hines, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police...
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

Latest News

(R) - Mike Sodrel, (R) - Erin Houchin
What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
“Loving Louisville” is what all the floats in the parade will be representing.
KDF Pegasus Parade preparations underway
Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
Southern Indiana primary election races and candidates
A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and beginning a...
Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration