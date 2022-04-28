Contact Troubleshooters
UofL SID Kenny Klein announces retirement

Kenny Klein, Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Louisville and Sports...
Kenny Klein, Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Louisville and Sports Information Director for the Cardinals men's basketball program, has announced his retirement from UofL after 39 years effective the end of June 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly four decades as the primary contact for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, Kenny Klein is taking a seat on the sidelines - sorta.

Klein, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director for the Cardinals men’s program, announced his retirement from UofL at the end of June.

At the age of 23, Klein came to UofL in 1983 after spending two years at Morehead State. He was the youngest sports information director at an NCAA Division I football institution.

During his 39 years with UofL, Klein never missed a men’s basketball game. He worked 1,309 consecutive contests. Klein has also coordinated computerized statistics for 36 NCAA Final Fours, In addition, he was the media coordinator for the 1987 Pan American Games, assists with media coordination for the Kentucky Derby and bene the local media committee chairman for the PGA, Senior PGA and Ryder Cup events

In 2017, Klein was inducted to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. His work also earned him the 2012 Katha Quinn Award, which is presented by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in recognition for providing outstanding service to media covering college basketball.

While he may be retiring, Klein is expected to continuing working with the men’s basketball team in different role.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

