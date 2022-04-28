Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. remains closed due to fiery multi-vehicle accident

(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Henry County remain closed after a fiery multi-vehicle accident.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. south of Pendleton near the 26 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash originally closed all lanes of traffic, but northbound traffic was resumed overnight. Officials expect southbound lanes to be closed until the midday hours.

Detours have been established using U.S. 42 to the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) to I-71 South.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise to end the week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 28th, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 27, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 27, 2022
Mariah, 6 months
Louisville mothers concerned over baby formula shortage; pediatrician offers options