UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. remains closed due to fiery multi-vehicle accident

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Henry County remain closed after a fiery multi-vehicle accident.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. south of Pendleton near the 26 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash originally closed all lanes of traffic, but northbound traffic was resumed overnight. Officials expect southbound lanes to be closed until the midday hours.

Detours have been established using U.S. 42 to the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) to I-71 South.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.