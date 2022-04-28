Contact Troubleshooters
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase

The suspect had allegedly escaped home incarceration, cut off his ankle monitor
An officer stopped a person driving in front of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue around 2 p.m. when the driver shot at the officer, according to th
By Shellie Sylvestri and Kathleen Ninke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was shot at during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, prompting a police chase that ended with a wanted suspect, who had allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, facing additional criminal charges.

The suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Hines, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence, according to LMPD.

Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Steve Healey said an officer tried to conduct a “routine traffic stop” on a person driving in front of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue around 2 p.m. Instead of stopping, citation documents say the suspect rolled down the vehicle window and fired several shots at the officer.

The citation said the driver then sped away at 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The officer then chased the suspect in vehicles, with the suspect shooting at officers a second time during the chase.

The chase arrived at Oleanda Avenue, where the man got out of the car, ditched the handgun, and ran toward Algonquin Parkway before being caught near Oakland Baptist Church.


An officer stopped a person driving in front of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue around 2 p.m. when the driver shot at the officer. The suspect was caught on Algonquin Parkway.

“At no point did any LMPD officers fire any of their weapons at this suspect,” Healey said.

Police say Hines was found with drugs and was wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to the assistant chief. He had also escaped home incarceration and had cut off his ankle monitor.

Court documents show that he was on probation for previous felonies in March when he was caught with a stolen vehicle. Because of that, his probation was revoked and he was placed on home incarceration.

The court documents show that by April 12, Hines’ ankle monitor was disabled and police were “unaware” of his whereabouts.

Healey said investigators are thankful no one was hurt during the process of catching the suspect.

“If you look at where the 1800 block of Bluegrass is, there’s a hospital there, it’s right down the street from a school,” Healey said. “If you look at the time - and it’s a nice day - there’s plenty of people out. This individual is just firing a handgun. We are very fortunate today that no one was hit and we were able to take this violent individual off our streets.”

Hines is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Friday.


WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

