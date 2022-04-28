Widower speaks out after Lebanon car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man spoke to News4 Wednesday after a car crash claimed his wife’s life and injured his 3-year-old child.

Ashley Bailey and her 3-year-old son were hit by a drunk driver late Monday afternoon while driving home from her son’s doctor’s appointment. The car accident happened in the heart of Lebanon Town Square. Ashley died from her injuries.

Ashley’s husband, Larry Bailey, says he’s devastated knowing he won’t get to grow old with the love of his life. But, he’s thankful his son, Colson, survived the crash.

“I’m going to have to live the rest of my life without my soulmate. The one thing I love more in this world is next to him. So I’ve got to live with that for the rest of my life,” Larry said.

Larry says that he was in the hospital saying goodbye to his wife the next thing he knew. They were married for five years and had plans to buy a bigger house and have another child this year.

“Monday at the hospital. I sat there and held her hand. I just held it until I couldn’t hold it no more. Until I had to leave the room. I just didn’t want to let go,” Larry said he and his son, Colson, are having a tough time adjusting to life without Ashley. “I’m never going to see my wife again. He’s never going to see his mom again.”

“I’m just glad one of the last things I said to her was, ‘I love you,’” Larry said.

He’s going to keep reminding Colson that his mom is in heaven, which is closer than it seems.

“And you’ll feel her love, and you’ll know it’s her because she’s always going to be watching you. There ain’t nothing you can do to stop that. So she’s always going to be watching you,” Larry said while holding his son close. “I’m thankful that every time I look at him, I see her.”

Larry and Ashley had a tradition of seeing garth brooks. Larry hopes to honor his late wife by soon taking their son to a Garth Brooks concert.

To send donations to help Larry with Ashley’s funeral, click here.

