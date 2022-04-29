Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each.

This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.

Lukas, 86, continues to work seven days a week, hoping to secure another win.

”I get up at 3:30 every day,” Lukas said. “And if I don’t go to the track, which is very seldom, it really bothers me.”

He said he rides a horse for five hours a day. His life has slowed a little, and he now lives in this log cabin with his wife of 10 years, Laurie.

“This is one of our favorite spots, this porch,” Lukas said while giving WAVE a tour of his home.

His wife is a quarter horse trainer, and Lukas said he feels grateful for having met a woman who loves horses as much as he does.

His past marriages didn’t work out.

”My profession ruined, I think, any relationship,” Lukas said. “I don’t know anybody could have wanted to be married to me in the 1980s and 90s when I was running day and night, and all these horses were running all over the country and I was never around.”

He said they enjoy spending time together in their log cabin with their two dogs.

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas (WAVE)

“To find each other this late in life, we never expected it, neither of us,” Laurie Lukas said.

Churchill Downs is a 20-minute drive from the log cabin. Lukas said he relishes his free time.

”It gives me time to reflect and think about the day and where I’m going and where I’m headed,” Lukas said.

Lukas now has around 30 horses at his Churchill Downs stable, far fewer than when his son Jeff, whom he called clone, worked alongside him.

“We were growing so fast and all over the country,” Lukas said. “(Jeff) handled New York, he ran Saratoga. I was on the West Coast.”

Lukas’ son was severely injured when the horse Tabasco Cat ran over him at their Santa Anita barn in 1993. While he was in a coma, Lukas said he told his employees a powerful message.

“We’re gonna not blame the horse,” Lukas recalled telling them. “That was an accident. So, what we’re going to do, we’re going to make this horse a symbol of what Jeff would want and make him the best horse we could possibly make.”

Tabasco Cat won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 1994. In 2016, Jeff Lukas passed away.

Both of Lukas’ other two children are getting married this September. They’ll all be at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day, where Lukas has a solid chance with Secret Oath.

“I lost a number of top clients (who have) have passed away, and so I just didn’t think I’d get to that point, and here she comes along,” Lukas said.

With all of his successes, the Hall of Fame trainer said he believes it is his responsibility to be an ambassador for the sport he loves.

“If we win a race, I always take a young person to the Winner’s Circle,” Lukas said.

Lukas seems to be very aware of his impact on the sport. His wife began writing down some of his quotes and stories, compiling them in a book with pictures. He can often be seen in his log cabin, working on a surprising hobby.

”I write poetry,” Lukas said with a smile. “A lot of people wouldn’t think that. They think I’m a John Wayne tough guy.”

“So beautiful girl, smile and walk a little slower when you walk by me,” he writes of his wife.

“He put his head on my lap this early morning as if to say if you’ll open your heart and mind I’ll show you the unconditional way,” he writes about his love for his dogs.

“So today I will love each and every one as if they were truly mine as I realize and know I’m running out of time!” he writes about life nearing an end.

In the meantime, Lukas still has some time on his side, and maybe he will get to spend it in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs.

