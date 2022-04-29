Contact Troubleshooters
KDF Great BalloonFest takes to the skies

FILE: Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Two popular Kentucky Derby Festival events will be lifting off this weekend.

KDF Great Balloon Glow will kick off this year’s Great BalloonFest on April 29 starting at 8:30 p.m.

This year’s Great Balloon Glow will be taking place in a new location at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront, festival organizers said.

The event will feature 16 balloons lighting up the night sky, along with Fest-a-Ville amenities including food, midway rides, concerts and more.

Early Saturday morning, balloons will take flight from Bowman Field for the Great Balloon Race, beginning at 7 a.m.

KDF said the Great Balloon Race started in 1973 and is one of the most popular family-friendly attractions on the Derby Festival schedule.

Admission is free to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville with a KDF Pegasus Pin.

For more information on the Great BalloonFest events or the Kentucky Derby Festival, click or tap here.

