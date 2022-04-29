KDF Pegasus Parade preparations underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival has moved the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade to the weekend for more guests to take part, and preparations are underway to make sure the show goes on rain and shine.

“Loving Louisville” is what all the floats in the parade will be representing.

It’s the theme of the parade this year, and people are thinking up creative ways to show their love.

Norton Healthcare is showing their love to the Kentucky Derby and all the events leading up to it in a float that will debut on Sunday.

On Friday, employees were putting the finishing touches on their float, saying there’s nothing bigger in Louisville than the Derby.

”We design our floats to make children laugh and smile because if a child laughs, it doesn’t matter if they’re 2 or 92, that’s what matters,” Vangie Satterfield from Norton Healthcare said.

Norton Healthcare’s float is one of the many that will be marching down Broadway on Sunday afternoon. Streets will begin closing at 1 p.m. for the parade, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The 67th Pegasus Parade will also be broadcast live on WAVE starting at 3 p.m.

