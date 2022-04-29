Contact Troubleshooters
KDF Pegasus Parade preparations underway

Rain or shine the parade will go on, and groups are putting the finishing touches on their floats.
By Dustin Vogt and David Ochoa
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival has moved the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade to the weekend for more guests to take part, and preparations are underway to make sure the show goes on rain and shine.

“Loving Louisville” is what all the floats in the parade will be representing.

It’s the theme of the parade this year, and people are thinking up creative ways to show their love.

Norton Healthcare is showing their love to the Kentucky Derby and all the events leading up to it in a float that will debut on Sunday.

On Friday, employees were putting the finishing touches on their float, saying there’s nothing bigger in Louisville than the Derby.

”We design our floats to make children laugh and smile because if a child laughs, it doesn’t matter if they’re 2 or 92, that’s what matters,” Vangie Satterfield from Norton Healthcare said.

Norton Healthcare’s float is one of the many that will be marching down Broadway on Sunday afternoon. Streets will begin closing at 1 p.m. for the parade, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

For more information on the Pegasus Parade and a complete list of road closures, click or tap here.

The 67th Pegasus Parade will also be broadcast live on WAVE starting at 3 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

