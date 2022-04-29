KSP troopers injured in 4-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and two other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Marion County on Wednesday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, early investigation revealed the crash happened at the intersection of US 68 and Barbers Mill Road in Lebanon around 5 p.m.

Trooper Stephen England, in a 2015 Dodge Charger, was stopped behind a 2009 Dodge Charger waiting for a van ahead of them to turn left onto Barbers Mill Road from US 68 heading east.

Police said a 2010 Ford Fusion was also heading east and approached the other vehicles stopped in traffic. The Fusion was unable to stop before hitting England’s vehicle.

England’s vehicle was pushed forward, which hit the 2009 Dodge Charger and pushed it forward, hitting the van, according to KSP.

The driver of the van, 27-year-old Martin Torres, was arrested and booked in Marion County Detention Center for charges of leaving the scene of an accident or failing to render aid and driving without a license.

No information was provided on if other charges would be filed.

England and his passenger, Trooper Colvin, were sent to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon for minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Charger were also sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by KSP.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.