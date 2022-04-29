Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana primary election races and candidates

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
(WAVE) - The primary election in Indiana takes place on May 3. A number of candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.

The following is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties:

Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)

  • Jim Baker
  • Stu Barnes-Israel
  • Michael Davisson
  • Dan Heiwig
  • Erin Houchin
  • Eric Schansberg
  • Mike Sodrel
  • Bill Thomas
  • Brian Tibbs

Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)

  • Isak Asare
  • D. William Dorris
  • Matthew Fyfe

Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)

  • James Alspach
  • Greg Pence

Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)

  • George Holland
  • Cinde Wirth

State Senate District 47 (R)

  • Kevin Boehnlein
  • Gary Byrne

State Senate District 65 (R)

  • John Lee
  • Chris May

State Senate District 72 (R)

  • Ed Clere
  • Jackie Bright Grubbs
  • Tom Jones

Clark County Sheriff (D)

  • Ed Byers, Dwight T. Ingle

Clark County Recorder (D)

  • Jeff Frey
  • David “Yogi” Paris

Floyd County Sheriff (R)

  • Steve Bush
  • Sam Sarkisian

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)

  • Tyler Gaines
  • Chuck Simons

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)

  • Shawn Carruthers
  • Al Knable

Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)

  • Jim Freiberger
  • Adam Roberts

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)

  • Sabrina Bell
  • Justin Mills

Early voting is available in Clark and Floyd counties on weekdays through May 2, as well Saturday, April 30.

