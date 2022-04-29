Southern Indiana primary election races and candidates
(WAVE) - The primary election in Indiana takes place on May 3. A number of candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.
The following is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties:
Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)
- Jim Baker
- Stu Barnes-Israel
- Michael Davisson
- Dan Heiwig
- Erin Houchin
- Eric Schansberg
- Mike Sodrel
- Bill Thomas
- Brian Tibbs
Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)
- Isak Asare
- D. William Dorris
- Matthew Fyfe
Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)
- James Alspach
- Greg Pence
Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)
- George Holland
- Cinde Wirth
State Senate District 47 (R)
- Kevin Boehnlein
- Gary Byrne
State Senate District 65 (R)
- John Lee
- Chris May
State Senate District 72 (R)
- Ed Clere
- Jackie Bright Grubbs
- Tom Jones
Clark County Sheriff (D)
- Ed Byers, Dwight T. Ingle
Clark County Recorder (D)
- Jeff Frey
- David “Yogi” Paris
Floyd County Sheriff (R)
- Steve Bush
- Sam Sarkisian
Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)
- Tyler Gaines
- Chuck Simons
Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)
- Shawn Carruthers
- Al Knable
Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)
- Jim Freiberger
- Adam Roberts
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)
- Sabrina Bell
- Justin Mills
Early voting is available in Clark and Floyd counties on weekdays through May 2, as well Saturday, April 30.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.