Southern Indiana primary election races and candidates

(WAVE) - The primary election in Indiana takes place on May 3. A number of candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.

The following is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties:

Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)

Jim Baker

Stu Barnes-Israel

Michael Davisson

Dan Heiwig

Erin Houchin

Eric Schansberg

Mike Sodrel

Bill Thomas

Brian Tibbs

Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)

Isak Asare

D. William Dorris

Matthew Fyfe

Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)

James Alspach

Greg Pence

Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)

George Holland

Cinde Wirth

State Senate District 47 (R)

Kevin Boehnlein

Gary Byrne

State Senate District 65 (R)

John Lee

Chris May

State Senate District 72 (R)

Ed Clere

Jackie Bright Grubbs

Tom Jones

Clark County Sheriff (D)

Ed Byers, Dwight T. Ingle

Clark County Recorder (D)

Jeff Frey

David “Yogi” Paris

Floyd County Sheriff (R)

Steve Bush

Sam Sarkisian

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)

Tyler Gaines

Chuck Simons

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)

Shawn Carruthers

Al Knable

Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)

Jim Freiberger

Adam Roberts

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)

Sabrina Bell

Justin Mills

Early voting is available in Clark and Floyd counties on weekdays through May 2, as well Saturday, April 30.

