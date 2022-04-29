Southern Indiana primary election results
(WAVE) - A number of Indiana political candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.
Polls closed at 6 p.m. on May 3.
View live election results here.
Below is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties.
(Winners are listed in bold.)
Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)
- Jim Baker - 2,919 - 5%
- Stu Barnes-Israel - 12,075 - 21%
- Michael Davisson - 1,482 - 3%
- Dan Heiwig - 899 - 2%
- Erin Houchin - 21,353 - 37%
- Eric Schansberg - 1,541 - 3%
- Mike Sodrel - 14,866 - 26%
- Bill Thomas - 752 - 1%
- Brian Tibbs - 1,455 - 3%
Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)
- Isak Asare - 6,223 - 30%
- D. William Dorris - 2,958 - 14%
- Matthew Fyfe - 11,911 - 56%
Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)
- James Alspach - 10,814 - 23%
- Greg Pence - 36,347 - 77%
Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)
- George Holland - 3,078 - 27%
- Cynthia Wirth - 8,325 - 73%
State Senate District 47 (R)
- Kevin Boehnlein - 5,624 - 48%
- Gary Byrne - 6,105 - 52%
State Senate District 65 (R)
- John Lee - 1,755 - 23%
- Chris May - 5,873 - 77%
State Senate District 72 (R)
- Ed Clere - 3,021 - 50%
- Jackie Bright Grubbs - 2,205 - 37%
- Tom Jones - 786 - 13%
Clark County Sheriff (D)
- Ed Byers - 1,946 - 55%
- Dwight T. Ingle - 1,598 - 45%
Clark County Recorder (D)
- Jeff Frey - 2,183 - 62%
- David “Yogi” Paris - 1,329 - 38%
Floyd County Sheriff (R)
- Steve Bush - 4,011 - 53%
- Sam Sarkisian - 3,591 - 47%
Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)
- Tyler Gaines - 1,421 - 53%
- Chuck Simons - 1,263 - 47%
Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)
- Shawn Carruthers - 2,762 - 37%
- Al Knable - 4,617 - 63%
Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)
- Jim Freiberger - 1,388 - 66%
- Adam Roberts - 729 - 34%
Floyd County Auditor (R)
- Diana Topping - 3,736 - 61%
- Amanda Pahmeier - 2,409 - 39%
Floyd County Assessor (R)
- Terry L. Watson - 3,131 - 50%
- Chris Dones - 1,737 - 28%
- James W. Sinks - 1,364 - 22%
New Albany TWP. Board (D)
- Rick Cochran - 1,410 - 31%
- Steven Bonifer - 1,317 - 29%
- Ceddrika Porter - 962 - 21%
- Max Gosman - 890 - 19%
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)
- Sabrina Bell - 191 - 19%
- Justin Mills - 817 - 81%
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.