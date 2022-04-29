Southern Indiana primary election results

(WAVE) - A number of Indiana political candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. on May 3.

Below is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties.

(Winners are listed in bold.)

Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)

Jim Baker - 2,919 - 5%

Stu Barnes-Israel - 12,075 - 21%

Michael Davisson - 1,482 - 3%

Dan Heiwig - 899 - 2%

Erin Houchin - 21,353 - 37%

Eric Schansberg - 1,541 - 3%

Mike Sodrel - 14,866 - 26%

Bill Thomas - 752 - 1%

Brian Tibbs - 1,455 - 3%

Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)

Isak Asare - 6,223 - 30%

D. William Dorris - 2,958 - 14%

Matthew Fyfe - 11,911 - 56%

Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)

James Alspach - 10,814 - 23%

Greg Pence - 36,347 - 77%

Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)

George Holland - 3,078 - 27%

Cynthia Wirth - 8,325 - 73%

State Senate District 47 (R)

Kevin Boehnlein - 5,624 - 48%

Gary Byrne - 6,105 - 52%

State Senate District 65 (R)

John Lee - 1,755 - 23%

Chris May - 5,873 - 77%

State Senate District 72 (R)

Ed Clere - 3,021 - 50%

Jackie Bright Grubbs - 2,205 - 37%

Tom Jones - 786 - 13%

Clark County Sheriff (D)

Ed Byers - 1,946 - 55%

Dwight T. Ingle - 1,598 - 45%

Clark County Recorder (D)

Jeff Frey - 2,183 - 62%

David “Yogi” Paris - 1,329 - 38%

Floyd County Sheriff (R)

Steve Bush - 4,011 - 53%

Sam Sarkisian - 3,591 - 47%

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)

Tyler Gaines - 1,421 - 53%

Chuck Simons - 1,263 - 47%

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)

Shawn Carruthers - 2,762 - 37%

Al Knable - 4,617 - 63%

Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)

Jim Freiberger - 1,388 - 66%

Adam Roberts - 729 - 34%

Floyd County Auditor (R)

Diana Topping - 3,736 - 61%

Amanda Pahmeier - 2,409 - 39%

Floyd County Assessor (R)

Terry L. Watson - 3,131 - 50%

Chris Dones - 1,737 - 28%

James W. Sinks - 1,364 - 22%

New Albany TWP. Board (D)

Rick Cochran - 1,410 - 31%

Steven Bonifer - 1,317 - 29%

Ceddrika Porter - 962 - 21%

Max Gosman - 890 - 19%

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)

Sabrina Bell - 191 - 19%

Justin Mills - 817 - 81%

