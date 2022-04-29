Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Southern Indiana primary election results

A big race affecting a large portion of Southern Indiana was the republican battle for US Congress 9th District.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - A number of Indiana political candidates are seeking office at the municipal, state, and federal levels in the southern part of the state.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. on May 3.

View live election results here.

Below is a complete list of all contested primary elections in Clark and Floyd counties.

(Winners are listed in bold.)

Indiana 9th Congressional District (R)

  • Jim Baker - 2,919 - 5%
  • Stu Barnes-Israel - 12,075 - 21%
  • Michael Davisson - 1,482 - 3%
  • Dan Heiwig - 899 - 2%
  • Erin Houchin - 21,353 - 37%
  • Eric Schansberg - 1,541 - 3%
  • Mike Sodrel - 14,866 - 26%
  • Bill Thomas - 752 - 1%
  • Brian Tibbs - 1,455 - 3%

Indiana 9th Congressional District (D)

  • Isak Asare - 6,223 - 30%
  • D. William Dorris - 2,958 - 14%
  • Matthew Fyfe - 11,911 - 56%

Indiana 6th Congressional District (R)

  • James Alspach - 10,814 - 23%
  • Greg Pence - 36,347 - 77%

Indiana 6th Congressional District (D)

  • George Holland - 3,078 - 27%
  • Cynthia Wirth - 8,325 - 73%

State Senate District 47 (R)

  • Kevin Boehnlein - 5,624 - 48%
  • Gary Byrne - 6,105 - 52%

State Senate District 65 (R)

  • John Lee - 1,755 - 23%
  • Chris May - 5,873 - 77%

State Senate District 72 (R)

  • Ed Clere - 3,021 - 50%
  • Jackie Bright Grubbs - 2,205 - 37%
  • Tom Jones - 786 - 13%

Clark County Sheriff (D)

  • Ed Byers - 1,946 - 55%
  • Dwight T. Ingle - 1,598 - 45%

Clark County Recorder (D)

  • Jeff Frey - 2,183 - 62%
  • David “Yogi” Paris - 1,329 - 38%

Floyd County Sheriff (R)

  • Steve Bush - 4,011 - 53%
  • Sam Sarkisian - 3,591 - 47%

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (D)

  • Tyler Gaines - 1,421 - 53%
  • Chuck Simons - 1,263 - 47%

Floyd County Commissioner District 1 (R)

  • Shawn Carruthers - 2,762 - 37%
  • Al Knable - 4,617 - 63%

Floyd County Commissioner District 2 (R)

  • Jim Freiberger - 1,388 - 66%
  • Adam Roberts - 729 - 34%

Floyd County Auditor (R)

  • Diana Topping - 3,736 - 61%
  • Amanda Pahmeier - 2,409 - 39%

Floyd County Assessor (R)

  • Terry L. Watson - 3,131 - 50%
  • Chris Dones - 1,737 - 28%
  • James W. Sinks - 1,364 - 22%

New Albany TWP. Board (D)

  • Rick Cochran - 1,410 - 31%
  • Steven Bonifer - 1,317 - 29%
  • Ceddrika Porter - 962 - 21%
  • Max Gosman - 890 - 19%

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge (R)

  • Sabrina Bell - 191 - 19%
  • Justin Mills - 817 - 81%

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
The quick-hitting rain and snow system hits areas of Southern Kentucky early Tuesday, providing...
FORECAST: Next rain chances arrive Thursday
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A big race affecting a large portion of Southern Indiana was the republican battle for US...
Indiana primary elections conclude with new Republican congressional candidate
David Nicholson announced his bid for mayor at Colonial Gardens in September 2021.
Nicholson endorsed by dozens of elected officials, unions in Louisville mayoral election
Byrne and Boehnlein will face off in the Indiana primary May 3.
Redistricted Indiana 47th pits two incumbent state senators in the primary
The race to represent Indiana’s 9th district in congress is one of the hottest and most crowded...
What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart
(R) - Mike Sodrel, (R) - Erin Houchin
What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart