Corrections officer charged with DUI, suspended from LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer with Metro Corrections has been arrested after police said he was driving under the influence and blocking a fast food drive-thru lane early Friday morning.

Officer Zhiirkane James, 26, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage inside a vehicle, and no registration plates.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the Taco Bell restaurant at 110 East Broadway on reports of a driver who was blocking the drive-thru lane and allegedly trying to fight others at the location.

Police arrived and found James pulled into a space in the front of a restaurant. Employees told police James had not ordered at the speaker and proceeded to the window demanding his food, the report states.

James made other drivers back out of the drive-thru lane before pulling into the parking lot and getting “confrontational with employees,” police said.

Police said they found James in the driver seat, where officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The report states James had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet.

Police also noticed an empty glass cognac bottle in the rear floorboard, according to the report.

James was instructed to perform several field sobriety tests before taking a breathalyzer test, testing 0.229% BAC. Kentucky’s legal limit is .08% BAC.

Following James’ arrest, Metro Corrections said they suspended the officer without pay and directed the LMDC professional standards unit to initiate an investigation.

“This type of conduct is unacceptable as a law enforcement officer and does not reflect the professionalism and integrity that the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections aspires to achieve,” LMDC Director Collins said in a statement.

James was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 30.

