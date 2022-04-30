Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials

Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming...
Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Friday night.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Friday night.

[PREVIOUS: Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking]

The Olympic gold medalist clocked in with a time of 1:05.67.

King cemented her dominance in the trials, completing the sweep for all the breaststroke events.

She has now clinched her third individual berth for the World Championships, previously coming out on top in the 50-meter and 200-meter breaststroke earlier this week.

The world-record holder is set to compete in Budapest at the World Championships on June 18-July 3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the intersection of 18th and West Market...
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed while walking on Louisville sidewalk
The Great Balloon Race returned Saturday morning.
KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators

Latest News

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
UK’s Paschal picked in second round of NFL Draft by Lions
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA...
UK’s Robinson picked by Giants in second round of NFL Draft
Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland