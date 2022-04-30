Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery, Kelsey Duncan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala.(WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating a situation where an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the detention center are missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White has gone missing since taking inmate Casey White, 38, to a mental health evaluation.

However, there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation, reported WAFF.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was later found at a local shopping center, but Vicki White and Casey White were not located.

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are missing.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the two are not related, and Casey White is facing capital murder charges.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with the search, as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” Connolly said. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

Singleton said Vicki White was armed with a handgun when she was transporting Casey White.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court, asking to be held at the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting his escape.

Those with further information have been urged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the intersection of 18th and West Market...
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed while walking on Louisville sidewalk
The Great Balloon Race returned Saturday morning.
KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first race begins at 6 p.m.
Churchill Downs celebrates opening night with ‘Style Under the Stars’ theme
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
KDF’s Great Balloon Race kicked off this around 7 a.m. along with the minimarathon and...
KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators