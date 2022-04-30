Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UK’s Robinson picked by Giants in second round of NFL Draft

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Susan Lax
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – – Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was chosen in the second round by the New York Giants as the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort, Kentucky, was one of the most electric players to ever come through the Kentucky football program. In 2021, the transfer from Nebraska caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards, setting UK single-season records in both categories, with seven TDs. Although he played only one season at UK, he ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage.  He also had seven rushing attempts, good for 111 yards and a 15.9-yard average per carry.

Robinson became the sixth player in Southeastern Conference history to catch at least 100 passes in a season. He had six 100-yard games, which ranks second on UK’s single-season list. He joins Randall Cobb as the only two receivers in school history to have 12 or more receptions in multiple games during their career.

Robinson was named second-team All-America by Pro Football Focus. He was an All-SEC first-team selection by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

Robinson helped lead Kentucky to a 10-3 record – only the fourth 10-win season in school history – capped by a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. He earned the Most Valuable Player award in the bowl game after catching 10 passes for 170 yards.  He had four receptions for 86 yards in the game-winning drive late in the contest, including a dazzling 52-yard catch-and-run that set up the winning TD.

The Draft concludes with rounds 4–7 on Saturday, April 30 at noon ET. The Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

Kentucky/NFL Draft Notes:

  • This marks the fourth straight year UK has had at least one player taken in the first three rounds.
  • Robinson is the 19th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky.
  • There have been 10 other Wildcats who have been drafted by the Giants’ franchise in Gene Myers (1937), Jim Little (1945), Dick Hensley (1949), Jim Mackenzie (1952), Dick Moloney (1956), Dave Roller (1971), Dan Fowler (1979), George Adams (1985), Andre’ Woodson (2008) and George Asafo-Adjei (2019).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the intersection of 18th and West Market...
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed while walking on Louisville sidewalk
The Great Balloon Race returned Saturday morning.
KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators

Latest News

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
UK’s Paschal picked in second round of NFL Draft by Lions
Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming...
Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials
Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland