17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at Barn Road and Smith Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed a 17-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Barn Road when he hit an empty, parked car.

The driver died at the scene. Authorities said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was injured in the incident. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

