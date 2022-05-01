Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warm, windy and mostly sunny Sunday

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Showers and storms end this morning
  • Increasing sunshine and gusty winds for today
  • Stormy and active weather into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will continue to clear out through the rest of the day giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds are likely, speeds up to 30 mph are possible.

Mainly clear skies allow for temperatures to fall back into the 50s overnight.

Increasing clouds are on the way Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb to near 80° for many locations.

Showers and storms move into the area Monday night as lows fall only into the 50s and 60s.

Derby week is going to be a wet one no doubt about it. We’re keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s set up with the risk of seeing strong to severe storms.

The SPC has already placed the majority of the area under a level 2 of 5 risk for seeing a few severe storms.

Stay weather aware and check back for forecast updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 1st, 2022

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the intersection of 18th and West Market...
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed while walking on Louisville sidewalk
The Great Balloon Race returned Saturday morning.
KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 1st, 2022
Three life-sized fiberglass horses were unveiled Friday. They will help raise money for people...
Fiberglass horses raise money for tornado victims
Hot air balloons launched from Bowman Field. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts the Great Balloon Race
One neighbor said he has about $60,000 worth of damage to his house.
Glenmary residents rebuilding 2 weeks after tornado hit neighborhood