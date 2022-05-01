FORECAST: Warm, windy and mostly sunny Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers and storms end this morning

Increasing sunshine and gusty winds for today

Stormy and active weather into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will continue to clear out through the rest of the day giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds are likely, speeds up to 30 mph are possible.

Mainly clear skies allow for temperatures to fall back into the 50s overnight.

Increasing clouds are on the way Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb to near 80° for many locations.

Showers and storms move into the area Monday night as lows fall only into the 50s and 60s.

Derby week is going to be a wet one no doubt about it. We’re keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s set up with the risk of seeing strong to severe storms.

The SPC has already placed the majority of the area under a level 2 of 5 risk for seeing a few severe storms.

Stay weather aware and check back for forecast updates!

