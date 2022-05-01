Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

No charges are anticipated.
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash on Bardstown Road Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m., when an officer was responding to a wreck, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Early investigation revealed the officer got off I-265 onto Bardstown Road when his car was hit by a passenger vehicle.

The woman driving the car remained at the scene and refused medical treatment, Smiley said.

The officer suffered bruising from the air bag deployment.

No charges are expected.

