Louisville on track to set another record-breaking year of gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data said the city is on track to set another record-breaking year of gun violence.

Christopher 2X, a non-violence advocate who leads the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, said in the first four months of 2022, 57 homicides occurred. Of those homicides, 15 happened in April alone.

“This level of gun violence is unprecedented and what it is doing to innocent kids is unacceptable,” 2X said. “Kids suffer when they’re exposed to gun violence, whether they lose someone close or know someone who has been shot or they just can’t escape hearing the sound of gunfire. The secondary trauma is real.”

In addition to the 15 homicides in April, 32 people were shot, bringing the number of non-fatal shootings this year to 132, according to LMPD homicide data.

In 2021, 188 homicides occurred, breaking the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

“This level of gun violence going into a third year is something I never thought I would see and I’ve been advocating for victims and against gun violence for more than 20 years,” 2X said. 2X tracks shootings and homicides to draw attention to the prevalence of gun violence and its impacts on kids and families. Through his non-profit organization, he provides guidance and support to families and children impacted by gun violence.

