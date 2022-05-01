Contact Troubleshooters
Man injured in shooting near Waterfront Park, LMPD investigating

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., when officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Main Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The victim told officers he entered the business after he had been shot in the 200 block of East Witherspoon. Witnesses said another man got out of a car and fired his weapon before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. Anyone with information should call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

