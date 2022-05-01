Man taken to hospital after shooting in Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot was in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 1400 block of Story Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

A person of interest is in custody. LMPD continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.