Man taken to hospital after shooting in Butchertown neighborhood
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot was in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 5:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 1400 block of Story Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When they arrived, officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
A person of interest is in custody. LMPD continues the investigation.
