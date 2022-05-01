Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Memorial service to be held for Walt ‘Santa Walt’ Queen

Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man known as Santa Walt will be celebrated on May 20 after his passing this week from cancer.

Walt Queen will be honored in a memorial service at Southeast Christian Church’s Main Campus on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1 p.m., Queen’s friend confirmed on his official Facebook page. The ceremony will commemorate Queen’s life and career, as well as his impact on his family and friends. Children are welcome to attend at their parent’s discretion.

On April 27, Queen died after battling sarcoma. He was 78 years old.

“This is quite possibly the hardest post I will be making, but I wanted to let everyone who knew and loved Santa Walt know that he passed away peacefully early this morning,” Queen’s friend, who referred to herself as “Elf Whitney,” wrote. “We know that his pain and suffering is now over and he is smiling down from heaven!”

Queen’s family requests that donations be made to his GoFundMe account in lieu of flowers, which was initially created to help him pay his medical bills. It will now help cover funeral costs and to financially support Queen’s wife, Barbara. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

Latest News

The Belle of Louisville
Great Steamboat Race kicks off on Wednesday
KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
Pegasus Parade marches again in downtown Louisville
The 67th Pegasus Parade in downtown Louisville
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade - Pt. 2
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade - Pt. 1