Memorial service to be held for Walt ‘Santa Walt’ Queen

The man known as Santa Walt will be celebrated on May 20 after his passing this week from cancer.

Walt Queen will be honored in a memorial service at Southeast Christian Church’s Main Campus on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1 p.m., Queen’s friend confirmed on his official Facebook page. The ceremony will commemorate Queen’s life and career, as well as his impact on his family and friends. Children are welcome to attend at their parent’s discretion.

On April 27, Queen died after battling sarcoma. He was 78 years old.

“This is quite possibly the hardest post I will be making, but I wanted to let everyone who knew and loved Santa Walt know that he passed away peacefully early this morning,” Queen’s friend, who referred to herself as “Elf Whitney,” wrote. “We know that his pain and suffering is now over and he is smiling down from heaven!”

Queen’s family requests that donations be made to his GoFundMe account in lieu of flowers, which was initially created to help him pay his medical bills. It will now help cover funeral costs and to financially support Queen’s wife, Barbara. To donate, click here.

