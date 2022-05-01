Contact Troubleshooters
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood

Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood two people in the hospital Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., when officers were called to respond to the 8000 block of Sneath Avenue on a report of a shooting, Major Kuriger said in a statement.

When officers arrive, they found a man and woman shot inside the apartment complex shot.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition, Kuriger said.

Kuriger said all believed to be involved in the shooting are in custody or are hospitalized.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

