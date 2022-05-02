Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI

Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in midtown Atlanta. (Source: JACAYA FLOTT/CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The driver of a pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday morning.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE in midtown Atlanta, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the pedal pub was apparently going too fast while trying to make the turn.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals. Ten sustained minor injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had critical injuries.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance. We call it MAV-1. ... We utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other five patients,” said Jason McLain, battalion chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation, WGCL reported.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

Latest News

Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say
Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana had the fastest time around the cones.
UofL Health, Mary & Elizabeth compete in Derby-spirited staff wheelchair race
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Principal Jason Neuss revealed in a letter to families that a student notified staff that a...
Ballard HS student found with ‘realistic’ fake gun on campus to be punished