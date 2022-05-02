2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random in the Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse on Monday.
For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies will fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7. In 2020, the Derby and Oaks races were moved to September, and Churchill Downs only opened at a limited capacity for the Oaks and Derby in 2021.
The post positions and odds are below.
Kentucky Oaks
- 1 - Secret Oath
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- ODDS: 6-1
- 2 - Nostalgic
- Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- ODDS: 15-1
- 3 - Hidden Connection
- Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
- ODDS: 20-1
- 4 - Nest
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- ODDS: 5-2
- 5 - Goddess of Fire
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
- ODDS: 15-1
- 6 - Yuugiri
- Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- ODDS: 30-1
- 7 - Echo Zulu
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- ODDS: 4-1
- 8 - Venti Valentine
- Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- ODDS: 20-1
- 9 - Desert Dawn
- Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
- ODDS: 20-1
- 10 - Kathleen O.
- Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
- ODDS: 7-2
- 11 - Cocktail Moments
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- ODDS: 30-1
- 12 - Candy Raid
- Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- ODDS: 30-1
- 13 - Shahama
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- ODDS: 15-1
- 14 - Turnerloose
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
- ODDS: 20-1
Kentucky Derby
- 1 - Mo Donegal
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- ODDS: 10-1
- 2 - Happy Jack
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- ODDS: 30-1
- 3 - Epicenter
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- ODDS: 7-2
- 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
- ODDS: 30-1
- 5 - Smile Happy
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- ODDS: 20-1
- 6 - Messier
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
- ODDS: 8-1
- 7 - Crown Pride
- Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- ODDS: 20-1
- 8 - Charge It
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- ODDS: 20-1
- 9 - Tiz the Bomb
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- ODDS: 30-1
- 10 - Zandon
- Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- ODDS: 3-1
- 11 - Pioneer of Medina
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
- ODDS: 30-1
- 12 - Taiba
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
- ODDS: 12-1
- 13 - Simplification
- Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- ODDS: 20-1
- 14 - Barber Road
- Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
- ODDS: 30-1
- 15 - White Arbarrio
- Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- ODDS: 10-1
- 16 - Cyberknife
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- ODDS: 20-1
- 17 - Classic Causeway
- Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- ODDS: 30-1
- 18 - Tawny Port
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- ODDS: 30-1
- 19 - Zozos
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
- ODDS: 20-1
- 20 - Etheral Road
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
- ODDS: 30-1
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.