2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random in the Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse on Monday.

For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies will fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7. In 2020, the Derby and Oaks races were moved to September, and Churchill Downs only opened at a limited capacity for the Oaks and Derby in 2021.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Oaks

1 - Secret Oath Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez ODDS: 6-1

2 - Nostalgic Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz ODDS: 15-1

3 - Hidden Connection Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez ODDS: 20-1

4 - Nest Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. ODDS: 5-2

5 - Goddess of Fire Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez ODDS: 15-1

6 - Yuugiri Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux ODDS: 30-1

7 - Echo Zulu Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario ODDS: 4-1

8 - Venti Valentine Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione ODDS: 20-1

9 - Desert Dawn Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli ODDS: 20-1

10 - Kathleen O. Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano ODDS: 7-2

11 - Cocktail Moments Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie ODDS: 30-1

12 - Candy Raid Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno ODDS: 30-1

13 - Shahama Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat ODDS: 15-1

14 - Turnerloose Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco ODDS: 20-1



Kentucky Derby

1 - Mo Donegal Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. ODDS: 10-1

2 - Happy Jack Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno ODDS: 30-1

3 - Epicenter Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario ODDS: 7-2

4 - Summer Is Tomorrow Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona ODDS: 30-1

5 - Smile Happy Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie ODDS: 20-1

6 - Messier Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez ODDS: 8-1

7 - Crown Pride Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire ODDS: 20-1

8 - Charge It Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez ODDS: 20-1

9 - Tiz the Bomb Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. ODDS: 30-1

10 - Zandon Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat ODDS: 3-1

11 - Pioneer of Medina Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD ODDS: 30-1

12 - Taiba Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith ODDS: 12-1

13 - Simplification Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz ODDS: 20-1

14 - Barber Road Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez ODDS: 30-1

15 - White Arbarrio Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione ODDS: 10-1

16 - Cyberknife Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux ODDS: 20-1

17 - Classic Causeway Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux ODDS: 30-1

18 - Tawny Port Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr. ODDS: 30-1

19 - Zozos Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco ODDS: 20-1

20 - Etheral Road Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD ODDS: 30-1



