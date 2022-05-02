Contact Troubleshooters
Anthem singer, ‘Riders Up’ caller named for Kentucky Derby 148

Churchill Downs has selected power vocalist Brittney Spencer to sing the National Anthem before...
Churchill Downs has selected power vocalist Brittney Spencer to sing the National Anthem before the 148th Kentucky Derby.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has announced the artist who will sing the National Anthem before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Brittney Spencer will perform the anthem just after 5 p.m. The performance will air live during the NBC coverage of the Kentucky Derby on WAVE.

Spencer will be the 12th major artist to perform the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby. Others have included Tori Kelly, Jennifer Nettles, Pentatonix, Harry Connick Jr., Lady A, Josh Groban, Jo Dee Messina, Martina McBride, and Mary J. Blige.

The honor of making the call of “Riders Up” will go to Louisville native Jack Harlow. The rapper will give his command to the jockeys in the Paddock just minutes before the field enters the racetrack under the Twin Spires for the post parade.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

