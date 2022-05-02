Contact Troubleshooters
Ballard HS student found with ‘realistic’ fake gun on campus to be punished

Principal Jason Neuss revealed in a letter to families that a student notified staff that a Ballard HS student had a gun, prompting staff to contact Jefferson County Public Schools security and the Louisville Metro Police Department.(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Ballard High School student is facing disciplinary action after bringing what a student and teachers believed was a handgun to school on Monday.

Principal Jason Neuss revealed in a letter to families that a student notified staff that another student had a gun, prompting staff to contact Jefferson County Public Schools security and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the letter, Neuss clarified, “Police found a realistic looking fake gun on the student.”

Neuss thanked the student who alerted staff about the possible danger of a gun on campus.

“We want to commend the student who brought this to our attention,” he said. “We are proud of them for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. The health, safety, and well-being of your child is of the utmost importance.”

The student who was caught with the fake gun will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS handbook.

