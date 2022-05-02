Ballard HS student found with ‘realistic’ fake gun on campus to be punished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Ballard High School student is facing disciplinary action after bringing what a student and teachers believed was a handgun to school on Monday.

Principal Jason Neuss revealed in a letter to families that a student notified staff that another student had a gun, prompting staff to contact Jefferson County Public Schools security and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the letter, Neuss clarified, “Police found a realistic looking fake gun on the student.”

Neuss thanked the student who alerted staff about the possible danger of a gun on campus.

“We want to commend the student who brought this to our attention,” he said. “We are proud of them for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. The health, safety, and well-being of your child is of the utmost importance.”

The student who was caught with the fake gun will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS handbook.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.