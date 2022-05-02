Baptist Health Breckenridge hosts Topping Out Ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The construction of Baptist Health Breckenridge hit a major milestone Monday.

The final steel beam was signed by construction workers, project partners, and Baptist Health leaders, the release said.

A Topping Out Ceremony was held as the five-story office building will serve as a major outpatient medical center.

Ground was broken in September on the outpatient medical center and construction will be completed over a two-year, phased plan.

Partners in the project include TEG Architects of Jeffersonville, BTM Engineering and Abel Construction of Louisville, and the McMahan Group of Louisville.

