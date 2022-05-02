Contact Troubleshooters
Baptist Health Breckenridge hosts Topping Out Ceremony

It will house physician practices, an ambulatory surgery center, urgent care, physical and occupational therapy, imaging and laboratory services and a retail pharmacy.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The construction of Baptist Health Breckenridge hit a major milestone Monday.

The final steel beam was signed by construction workers, project partners, and Baptist Health leaders, the release said.

A Topping Out Ceremony was held as the five-story office building will serve as a major outpatient medical center.

Ground was broken in September on the outpatient medical center and construction will be completed over a two-year, phased plan.

Partners in the project include TEG Architects of Jeffersonville, BTM Engineering and Abel Construction of Louisville, and the McMahan Group of Louisville.

