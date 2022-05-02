Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July

As the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepares to switch to a 3-digit phone number, there are concerns over funding.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but July will bring big changes to the way Americans can access mental health care.

Starting July 16, people can dial 988 to be connected to a local crisis center from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“988 really represents this opportunity for us to destigmatize reaching out for help,” said Laura Evans, the Director of National and State Policy for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

When 988 goes live, the Lifeline team thinks the number of calls for help over the course of a year will increase by 5 million.

Nearly 50,000 Americans die by suicide every year. After accidents, it is the second leading cause of death for preteens ages 10 to 14 and young adults ages 25 to 34.

Hannah Wesolowski from the National Alliance on Mental Illness believes the new hotline number will have a major impact, but warns some states may not be ready to handle the influx of calls.

“There’s a real fear that people who live in certain areas are going to fall further behind,” Wesolowski said.

According to National Academy for State Health Policy, as of January, just 13 states passed legislation to fund the expenses to operate 988. The Department of Health and Human Services contributed $282 million to assist nationwide, but Wesolowski wants more support from the federal government.

“We need to make sure our mental health system is sound and ready to deal with events like the pandemic,” Wesolowski said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is one of the lawmakers on Capitol Hill leading the charge to direct more federal money to local crisis centers.

“The demand is not going down,” Cornyn said. “It’s going up.”

He’s sponsoring the Suicide and Crisis Outreach Prevention Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase federal funding by $42.8 million a year. The bill also aims to spread awareness for the hotline and improve access for low-income users by making calls free on pre-paid phone plans.

Until 988 is active, if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp’s agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse ‘catastrophic’
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say
Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana had the fastest time around the cones.
UofL Health, Mary & Elizabeth compete in Derby-spirited staff wheelchair race
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile