Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released

The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.(Source: WAVE News Archives)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The star studded lineup of celebrities for one of Louisville’s Derby Eve traditions is out.

The 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in the Highlands neighborhood, will take place Friday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s the lineup released by event organizers:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jason Aldean
  • Sam Hunt
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Justin Hartley
  • Darius Rucker
  • New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant
  • Richie Sambora
  • Blair Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Stephen Dorff
  • Joey Fatone
  • Travis Tritt
  • Taylor Dayne
  • Orianthi Panagaris
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Courtney Sixx
  • Sofia Pernas
  • Chase Rice
  • Judge Greg Mathis
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
  • Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Scott Haze
  • Duke Nicholson
  • William F. Jordan, Jr.

For the past 13 years, the gala, founded by Barnstable Brown, her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable, and Dr. David Brown, Patricia’s late husband, has been a fundraiser for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. More than $17 million has been raised and donated to the center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

