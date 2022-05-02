Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The star studded lineup of celebrities for one of Louisville’s Derby Eve traditions is out.

The 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in the Highlands neighborhood, will take place Friday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s the lineup released by event organizers:

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Sam Hunt

Orlando Bloom

Justin Hartley

Darius Rucker

New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant

Richie Sambora

Blair Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Stephen Dorff

Joey Fatone

Travis Tritt

Taylor Dayne

Orianthi Panagaris

Lamar Jackson

Courtney Sixx

Sofia Pernas

Chase Rice

Judge Greg Mathis

Tanya Tucker

Tamar Braxton

Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead

Scott Haze

Duke Nicholson

William F. Jordan, Jr.

For the past 13 years, the gala, founded by Barnstable Brown, her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable, and Dr. David Brown, Patricia’s late husband, has been a fundraiser for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. More than $17 million has been raised and donated to the center.

