Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Federal judge extends temporary restraining on Ky. abortion law

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal judge is extending a temporary restraining order on Kentucky’s new abortion law.

In April, the law was temporarily blocked after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

The clinics filed a lawsuit, saying the requirements of House Bill 3 are so tough, that they practically ended abortions in the state.

HB 3 bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, replacing the state’s previous 20-week limit.

After hearing arguments from Planned Parenthood and ACLU, the judge extended the temporary restraining order for two weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

Latest News

Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana had the fastest time around the cones.
UofL Health, Mary & Elizabeth compete in Derby-spirited staff wheelchair race
Principal Jason Neuss revealed in a letter to families that a student notified staff that a...
Ballard HS student found with ‘realistic’ fake gun on campus to be punished
Barbaro Statue at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races
Benjamin Bennett, 58, has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and...
Man accused of shooting into downstairs neighbor’s apartment charged with attempted murder
2022 Kentucky Derby, Oaks position draw
Kentucky Derby, Oaks post positions draw