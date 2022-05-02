Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Showers and storms return tonight, Alert Day Tuesday

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALERT DAY: TUESDAY (5/3/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered rain and thunder return through early tomorrow AM
  • ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon/evening
  • Wet start to Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms develop and roll into the area through the overnight hours, likely a few hours after midnight and into Tuesday morning.

These rain chances will likely lend way to a wet commute for early Tuesday. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

The chance for strong storms tomorrow is largely dependent on the chances of seeing sunshine and if the atmosphere can recover in time to produce these strong storms.

The main timeline is 12pm-8pm with impacts being damaging winds and a low tornado risk. Tuesday’s severe threat looks to end around or just before sunset.

This will leave temperatures in the 50s overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday.

An early look towards Derby weekend shows that there is still quite a bit of uncertainty to the forecast. At this point, we’re expecting a soggy forecast for Oaks Day with scattered showers and storms likely through the day.

A bit of a drier and cooler day is on the way for Derby Day, with a 30% chance of rain.

Stay tuned for updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

