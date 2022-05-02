Four teenagers arrested after multiple alleged robberies
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four teenage boys were taken into custody Sunday after officials accused them of multiple robberies and thefts.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said detectives found a stolen car around 6:30 p.m. and followed it to a parking lot near Waterfront Park.
Officials said the car was believed to have been taken in a car jacking and used in the alleged crimes.
After a brief foot pursuit, the four teenagers were taken into custody and are being detained as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.