Great Steamboat Race kicks off on Wednesday

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three classic steamboats are preparing for a big race on the Ohio River this Wednesday.

The Belle of Louisville, Belle of Cincinnati and the American Countess hosted a trial run out on the water in preparation for Wednesday’s Great Steamboat Race.

One hundred senior citizens took part in the Belle of Louisville’s trial run as part of the nonprofit Trilogy Health Service’s Live a Dream program, helping seniors enjoy activities or events they’ve always wanted to experience.

The Belle of Louisville this year has selected Brough Brothers Distillery, the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky, as the official bourbon of the Great Steamboat Race.

Kentucky Derby Festival said the 14-mile course will begin on the Ohio River starting and finishing at the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Wednesday’s race is scheduled to take off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with boats boarding passengers beginning around 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

The winner of the Great Steamboat Race will be awarded the 12-point Silver Antlers at the post-race ceremony, scheduled to take place at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront.

