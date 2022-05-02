Jeffersontown police investigating road rage shooting sending man to hospital

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Jeffersontown on Monday morning.

Chief Rick Sanders with Jeffersontown Police said calls came in around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass Parkway.

Sanders said two drivers were headed northbound near the intersection when a man pulled a gun on a second driver.

The driver of the second vehicle also pulled a gun and fired, hitting the first man in the jaw. Police said the injured driver then pulled over on the ramp to I-64 from Blankenbaker.

EMS found the man at the location and sent him to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Sanders said the person who shot the man was the same person that called in the shooting and pulled over on Hurstbourne Parkway after the incident.

Investigation is ongoing to determine if the shooting was in self-defense and if charges will be filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.