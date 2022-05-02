Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Jeffersontown police investigating road rage shooting sending man to hospital

Jeffersontown Police
Jeffersontown Police(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Jeffersontown on Monday morning.

Chief Rick Sanders with Jeffersontown Police said calls came in around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass Parkway.

Sanders said two drivers were headed northbound near the intersection when a man pulled a gun on a second driver.

The driver of the second vehicle also pulled a gun and fired, hitting the first man in the jaw. Police said the injured driver then pulled over on the ramp to I-64 from Blankenbaker.

EMS found the man at the location and sent him to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Sanders said the person who shot the man was the same person that called in the shooting and pulled over on Hurstbourne Parkway after the incident.

Investigation is ongoing to determine if the shooting was in self-defense and if charges will be filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane,...
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Newburg; victim identified by officials

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Antoine Harris, 33, on a murder charge in the May...
Suspect named in Newburg neighborhood homicide
Woman critical after early morning shooting
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
The FDA wants to get rid of menthol cigarettes. There’s a new proposed rule that would ban...
FDA ban on menthol cigarettes unfairly targets Black smokers, Louisville business owner says
The FDA says taking menthol out of cigarettes could result in saving 650,000 premature deaths...
FDA ban on menthol cigarettes unfairly targets Black smokers, Louisville business owner says