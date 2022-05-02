25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two dozen horses are dead after a barn caught fire in Scott County.

Firefighters say it happened early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Ironworks Pike.

Crews say the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they made it there. There is no official word yet on what sparked the fire. Fire officials say they will be back out at the scene this week to continue the investigation.

Elena Jordan says 25 horses were killed in the fire, including one she rode.

“His name is Cash. He was 12 years old,” Jordan said. “He’s a saddlebred and he’s just the best horse there is out there. Super sweet and gentle.”

A show horse, Jordan says Cash got his name from the cashew color he got when he was clipped in the winter.

Jordan says the tragic incident has left her and 24 other riders grieving in the same way as they’ve each lost something very close to their hearts.

As friends and former riders from the farm pour in their support over social media, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $65,000, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

“We’re just gonna keep raising awareness and funds because it’s a very long process. But, we’ll slowly get through this together,” Jordan said.

