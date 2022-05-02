Man accused of shooting into downstairs neighbor’s apartment charged with attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after being accused of shooting into a downstairs neighbor’s apartment after getting upset with them, according to an arrest report.

Benjamin Bennett, 58, has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Documents state officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South 38th Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday, on reports of a trouble run where a man had shot a gun inside an apartment building.

Police arrived on scene and went inside the victim’s apartment, where they found a bullet hole in the ceiling that had been fired from the apartment above.

The suspect was described as wearing a red shirt. Officers soon made contact with Bennett, who was wearing the same red shirt, the report states.

Detectives learned in interviews Bennett was intoxicated and had been upset with his downstairs neighbors after they refused to help him find his friend.

Bennett is said to have made a statement to the victims, saying “he was going to get a gun” and fired into the victim’s apartment a few minutes later, according to the arrest report.

Police said based on the statements made and the act of shooting into the apartment, Bennett “intentionally engaged in conduct that he believed would cause death to the victim.”

The report states a handgun was also found hidden in Bennett’s living room closet. Bennett was also listed as a convicted felon, documents state.

Bennett has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on May 3.

