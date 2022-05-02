Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after shooting in Newburg

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane, near East Indian Trail.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting leaves one man critically injured in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane, near East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. Investigators later determined the shooting had happened one street over in the 4400 block of Plantus Place, Mitchell confirmed.

The man was sent to University Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation due to the extent of the man’s injuries.

Mitchell said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

